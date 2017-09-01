Android

Robin Egg Blue is the Honor 9’s new color

Huawei and its sub-brand Honor really like working with the Pantone Color Institute. The firms have collaborated to bring in hues that made us go “hmm” when it came to the Huawei P10 — Greenery and Dazzling Blue.

So far, the intermediate flagship Honor 9 has stayed to pretty traditional colors of grey and blue. But the company is now showing off a new one at its IFA booth: Robin Egg Blue.

It’s a strong cyan shade, for sure, and should play nice with that 15-layer laser-cut glass back. But the people at Honor think this makes them look pretty hip.

“A mixture of cool and warm color tones, Robin Egg Blue is also a candy color which embodies vibrancy, energy, and youthfulness,” reads a press release.

China had first grab at the color from August 16. Russia will see it on September 7. It’s not clear how far this new color will go, but we bet US fans are feeling a little left out at this point.

