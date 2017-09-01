Two regular model iPhone devices to be released on September 12 will be called “iPhone 8” and “iPhone 8 Plus,” 9to5Mac Editorial Director Seth Weintraub reports. The two devices have been called the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus in the lead-up to the reveal.

A third, high-end model that we’ve been calling the “iPhone 8” is said to be named “iPhone Edition.”

Weintraub has been talking with phone case vendors on the showfloor of IFA 2017 and at least one of them claim that it has renamed SKUs in accordance with intelligence coming out of factories in Shenzhen. Another has also received this information. Both vendors are said to be major brands — one has wares stocked at Apple Stores while another sells well on online outlets like Weintraub’s 9to5Toys.

As it pertains to the iPhone Edition, sources have affirmed a previous stipulation by a Wireless Power Consortium source to Macotakara that the device will charge wirelessly, but at rates slower than the top possible speed per Qi standard v1.2.