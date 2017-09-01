Maybe Motorola took a few too many pages from Samsung and Honor. Maybe the company took the right number. This new Moto X phone looks stunning from all angles.

The Moto X4 doesn’t just end it there. In fact, it takes the actual user experience to probably where we’ve always wanted to go since the Moto X Style/Pure Edition: water resistance, vibrant display colors, clean software, dual cameras, a smart assistant and a neat little price tag.

While availability needs to be ironed out as Europe gets first dibs, we look into what makes up a fourth-gen bread and butter phone for Lenovo. Juan Carlos Bagnell has our hands-on video.