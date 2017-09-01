Android

Moto X4 hands-on: return of an Android favorite (Video)

Contents
Advertisement

Maybe Motorola took a few too many pages from Samsung and Honor. Maybe the company took the right number. This new Moto X phone looks stunning from all angles.

The Moto X4 doesn’t just end it there. In fact, it takes the actual user experience to probably where we’ve always wanted to go since the Moto X Style/Pure Edition: water resistance, vibrant display colors, clean software, dual cameras, a smart assistant and a neat little price tag.

While availability needs to be ironed out as Europe gets first dibs, we look into what makes up a fourth-gen bread and butter phone for Lenovo. Juan Carlos Bagnell has our hands-on video.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
67%
Like It
33%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
dual camera, Hands-on, IFA 2017, Lenovo, Moto X4, Motorola, Video
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.