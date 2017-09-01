$69 for this laptop dock that has literally everything

MacBook Pro users have been scouring the internet in search for the perfect adapter to connect all their devices. The mBeat Elite USB-C Multi-Function Dock just might be their all-in-one solution.

Even if you don’t have a Macbook Pro, this device will provide you all the ports that you could ever dream of wanting. The 4k HDMI port will allow you to stream high quality movies to your monitor, and the two USB 2.0 ports will allow you to connect any compatible devices. And if you’re an avid photographer, odds are likely that you will rely heavily on the microUSB and SD card readers included in this dock. As long as your laptop has a USB-C port, you’ll be able to use this dock with no problem.

Even with all the useful ports on the mBeat Elite USB-C Multi-Function Dock, it is very reasonably priced at $69. This is currently 30% off retail pricing.