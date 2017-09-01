Multiple outlets are reporting that their pre-release LG V30 units are producing photos from the main rear 16-megapixel camera sensor with EXIF data indicating its fixed aperture of f/1.69, not the advertised f/1.6.

Tehnot was one of the first publications to read into some of the image samples published by other sites with review units and found the aperture number to be a consistent f/1.69. While the difference may just be by a miniscule 0.09.

An f-number, or, the focal ratio is measured by taking the lens focal length and dividing it by the diameter of the entrance pupil (the actual aperture itself) — if you’re curious, EXIF data shows that the focal length, presumably in millimeters, is 4.03. That means the aperture is about 2.38mm wide.

Since we’re talking about early hardware and software, we could be seeing flaws in manufacturing or the reporting code that writes the EXIF table. We’re dealing with it right now with our hands-on videos. Then again, maybe LG could explain things more clearly (or not).