The name of this Kickstarter project is Frank. The period is actually part of the name. But all it wants to be is “Just another #@!*ing phone.”

We actually caught this phone on our Instagram feeds with a rather eclectic ad campaign. It’s weird, but a lot of the pictures point out that this phone has a “bleeding edge impromptu frisbee mode” and is the phone that’s “mediocre chinese food you craved all week. It gets the job done.”

It’s not aiming for tech junkies as it is not a OnePlus though this Canadian company has been taking shots at the more expensive CA$1,000 iPhone — its main selling point is that it’s a phone that costs US$150 to make and will price at US$180. Well, $180 to those lucky enough to catch the earliest bird tier when it launches on Kickstarter.

The company heavily implies that Frank. will launch with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, though we do know that it will be an octa-core unit running top speed at 1.5GHz — we figure. It’s tagged with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and a 3,000mAh battery. The phone will have a 5.5-inch full HD display, dual SIM slots, space for microSD, a fingerprint sensor and run Android 7.0 Nougat.

One improvement made in the run-up to the campaign itself was with the cameras: instead of a 13-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel selfie camera, the pair have been bumped up to 16 and 8 megapixels, respectively.

More details about the phone are to be released with the start of that Kickstarter project on September 5 and we’ll be talking with the teenage Ottawan founder of Frank., Moe Omer, on next week’s #PNWeekly podcast.