Well, that was fast. TCL promised less than 24 hours ago that the lightly redesigned, marginally beefed-up BlackBerry KEYone Black Edition would go on sale “beginning in Q3” across various global markets, and already, the 4GB RAM-packing handset is up for pre-order in the UK.

The £549 SIM-free price point is no surprise, representing a small £50 premium over the standard, black-and-silver, 3GB RAM/32GB ROM version. But now we also know when the “new” phone is supposed to launch on British shores.

At least from Carphone Warehouse, deliveries will apparently be handled “by 13 September”, which is less than two weeks away. Not too shabby, TCL, though we’re still not ready to forgive you for excluding the US from the KEYone Black’s upcoming world tour.

Meanwhile, a couple of other Android devices unveiled at IFA 2017 in Berlin without precise release dates have started their Carphone Warehouse pre-sales. The £599 Sony Xperia XZ1 is listed as shipping “by 22 September”, free pair of £250-worth wireless headphones included, with the £499 XZ1 Compact arriving exactly one week later, no pre-order gift in tow.

Both revised Xperias come in your choice of blue, black or pink paint jobs, and they both feel slightly overpriced for their decent specs but outdated designs. Be honest, you’d never cough up $600 for the Full HD 5.2-inch XZ1 stateside. And the XZ1 Compact, as unrivaled as it is in the sub-5 inch space, could also use a substantial discount ASAP.