Break out the brooms because we’ve got another sweepstakes to talk about.

LG USA Mobile is giving away three LG V30 devices to anyone who retweets the below post.

We’re giving away 3 LG V30s to celebrate the launch of the 3rd V series smartphone! RT for a chance to win. Terms: https://t.co/hmkBsMigrk pic.twitter.com/Mt7ewnAAlr — LG USA Mobile (@LGUSAMobile) August 31, 2017

The entry period goes on from now until this Saturday, September 2, at 11:59pm Eastern. The drawing will take place shortly after with three winners being chosen. After accepting the prize, the V30 will take up to 8 weeks to send along. And if you need something to keep you company for those long weeks ahead, watch our video coverage — including our hands-on video!

Here’s the fun bit we’ve learned as running a sweepstakes requires disclosing the approximate retail value of the prize(s): the LG V30 is valued at $749.99. On average, you’ll find the phone cheaper than a Galaxy Note 8, Moto Z2 Force or even an iPhone 7s Plus (well, come soon enough). AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon have committed to carrying the V30 for sale sometime this fall.

If you’re just interested in winning something, HTC also has a sweepstakes going where you can win a U11.