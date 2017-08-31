We can’t help that IFA takes place in Berlin and we can’t help it when LG decides to wake us up with its best phone of the year. But what we can help with is finding you a way to watch it get unveiled.

The LG V30 will be unveiled at 9am CET (12pm Pacific / 3am Eastern / 12:30pm India) and we’re definitely there for it. Hands-on and in-depth feature videos from Pocketnow are definitely on the way, but in the meantime, you can officially pre-learn all of the V30’s features from the company itself from these links: