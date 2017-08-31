Android

Watch the LG V30 event livestream from 3am Eastern (Video)

We can’t help that IFA takes place in Berlin and we can’t help it when LG decides to wake us up with its best phone of the year. But what we can help with is finding you a way to watch it get unveiled.

The LG V30 will be unveiled at 9am CET (12pm Pacific / 3am Eastern / 12:30pm India) and we’re definitely there for it. Hands-on and in-depth feature videos from Pocketnow are definitely on the way, but in the meantime, you can officially pre-learn all of the V30’s features from the company itself from these links:

About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.