T-Mobile’s John Legere helming Un-carrier Next on September 6
T-Mobile CEO John Legere and a host of executives will be hosting a keynote on the network’s path forward in an Un-carrier Next event, set to take place Wednesday, September 6 at 11am Eastern.
The event would come eight months since the company last held such an event during CES in Las Vegas, where it announced that its advertised service plan rates would include fees and taxes. The company didn’t give much glittery shrift to the revival of its JUMP! On Demand leasing program with its increased frequency for its participants to upgrade their phones — partly because of the complicated nature of its roll-out.
What now? Legere knows.
