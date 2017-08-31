Sprint does one better with announcement of LG V30+ carriage

Sprint hasn’t put out a release on this just yet, but its CEO, Marcelo Claure, has announced that the network will carry the LG V30+ for sale.

This variant of the V30 is actually nothing special except for the fact that it only has double the storage space of the regular one at 128GB.

In the second of his Tweet series, Claure promotes Sprint’s Unlimited Freedom plan with its recurring promotional price of $90 for up to five lines of service.

So, Sprint has the V30+, but will it get the V30? What about the other three major US networks? Will AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon also get the V30+? How much more will it price for? The LG V30’s approximate retail value is $749.99.

All are questions to be answered sooner or later in the fall.