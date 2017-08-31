Sprint does one better with announcement of LG V30+ carriage
Sprint hasn’t put out a release on this just yet, but its CEO, Marcelo Claure, has announced that the network will carry the LG V30+ for sale.
This variant of the V30 is actually nothing special except for the fact that it only has double the storage space of the regular one at 128GB.
1/2 Yes, it’s true, @Sprint will carry the new #LGV30+ from @LGUSAMobile! Amazing display + great speakers = win! pic.twitter.com/kX7ZMtqfot
— MarceloClaure (@marceloclaure) August 31, 2017
In the second of his Tweet series, Claure promotes Sprint’s Unlimited Freedom plan with its recurring promotional price of $90 for up to five lines of service.
So, Sprint has the V30+, but will it get the V30? What about the other three major US networks? Will AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon also get the V30+? How much more will it price for? The LG V30’s approximate retail value is $749.99.
All are questions to be answered sooner or later in the fall.