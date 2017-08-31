Android

Mid-range 5.5-inch Sony Xperia XA1 Plus squeezes large battery into familiar design

Contents
What comes after the Xperia XA, XA Ultra, XA1 and XA1 Ultra for Sony’s main mid-end Android smartphone family? Why, an Xperia XA1 Plus, of course, which aims to fill the screen size gap between the 5-inch XA1 and 6-inch XA1 Ultra.

With a 5.5-inch Full HD display in tow, the Japanese company’s other mobile IFA 2017 debutant wants to offer “best in class entertainment in the palm of your hand.” To achieve that, the Helio P20-powered slab integrates a “leading” 23MP rear-facing camera, decent 8MP front snapper and ClearAudio+ technology combined with a Smart Amplifier for “always loud and clear sound.”

Like the XZ1, the Sony Xperia XA1 Plus strongly resembles its predecessors from a design standpoint, with large top and bottom bezels, a “rounded” form, diamond cut-like matte finish, aluminum sides and 8.7mm waist.

At 190 grams, this is no featherweight title contender, but it does pack a pretty massive 3430mAh battery. In comparison, the bigger XA1 Ultra only comes with 2700mAh juice.

“Autumn 2017” is the vague global release timeline of the upper mid-range new phone that also features 4GB RAM, quick charging, “up to” 32GB internal storage, microSD support, and Android Nougat on the software side of things. Color options include white, black and gold, with recommended pricing still under wraps.

