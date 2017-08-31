Sony confirms Android 8.0 Oreo plans for nearly a dozen ‘old’ Xperias, but not the Z5 family
If there’s one thing truly special about the overall unexceptional Xperia XZ1 Sony just took the wraps off at IFA 2017 in Berlin, that’s almost definitely the company’s promise to launch the 5.2-incher with Android O pre-installed… sometime soon.
The same goes for the XZ1 Compact that’s actually remarkable in more ways than one, but Sony didn’t stop there with the exciting software support commitments. There’s also news on the updating front for older Xperias, with Oreo goodies officially headed to nine additional phones and a portable touchscreen projector… sooner or later.
The list of Android 8.0-eligible products is hardly surprising, including every usual suspect from the Xperia XZ Premium to the XZs, Xperia X and XA1. Plus, the Xperia X Performance, original XZ, X Compact, XA1 Ultra, XA1 Plus and the aforementioned Xperia Touch smart projector.
While Sony is still completely mum on the actual upgrade timeline, the fact that this pretty comprehensive list is already public makes us trust the ball will start rolling by the end of the year.
As for devices missing from the roadmap, we can’t decide if the XA and XA Ultra or the entire Z5 family’s omission is more depressing. The former mid-range duo is newer, having debuted commercially just last year, while the Z5, Z5 Premium and Z5 Compact all launched back in 2015, packing decent specs even today.