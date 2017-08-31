Samsung’s latest Infinity Display flagship smartphone is famously expensive, no matter where you pre-order it from, but a number of launch day deals have provided a bit of relief for early adopters looking to get the best bang for your buck.

Stateside, everyone can choose between a Gear 360 camera and a microSD card + wireless charger bundle as their own personal gifts. Best Buy offers additional discounts for purchases on monthly installments plans, AT&T does the BOGO dance if you’re a DirecTV subscriber, and Sprint takes half off the handset’s lease price with a few strings attached.

Meanwhile, T-Mobile has so far made Galaxy Note 8 headlines just by alluding to a delivery start before September 15. That would be pretty great, but in the absence of any sort of a deal sweetener, it might not be enough to incentivize the “UnCarrier’s” customers to pick up the S Pen-wielding 6.3-incher.

Fortunately, a largely straightforward BOGO promotion is essentially guaranteed to kick off at T-Mo tomorrow, Friday, September 1. No catches, no intricate fine print, no special conditions… aside from a mandatory line addition to your operator account for the complimentary second device.

You’ll also need to pre-order your main Galaxy Note 8 unit on an equipment installment plan, and choose your free “backup” from an extra Note 8, a Galaxy S8 or S8+. After entering a coupon code at the T-Mobile Promotions Center, you’ll receive the necessary MasterCard funds to cover the second phone. Keep in mind that all this info isn’t official yet, but it’s likely about to be announced in the next 24 hours or so. Oh, and the deal should be good for folks who’ve pre-ordered before September 1 as well.