Windows

Microsoft Store cuts deeper with Alcatel Idol 4S now at $199

Contents
Advertisement

It has a 5.5-inch AMOLED display, a 21-megapixel camera, 64GB of storage… but it’s running a Snapdragon 820 with a dying Windows 10 Mobile platform. But it’s the last true hardware vestige that any consumers will pay attention to.

It’s the Alcatel IDOL 4S and the Microsoft Store is still selling it. For the longest time, it’s been at its stubborn original offer price of $470. Now it’s down to $199. And yes, you’re getting a VR headset bundled in, too.

Despite the fact that Windows 10 Mobile is now basically a developmental sidecar to the rest of Windows 10 now, maybe you have your reason to get this phone. We’re just letting you know that it’s that much cheaper than it was just two weeks ago. In fact, T-Mobile wasn’t able to sell it at this price during the short time it carried the device.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
67%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
33%
Via
Windows Central
Source
Microsoft Store
Posted In
Phones, Windows
Tags
Alcatel, Deals, discounts, Idol 4S, Idol 4s with Windows 10, Microsoft, Microsoft Store, TCL, Windows 10, Windows 10 Mobile
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang

Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.