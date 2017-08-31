It has a 5.5-inch AMOLED display, a 21-megapixel camera, 64GB of storage… but it’s running a Snapdragon 820 with a dying Windows 10 Mobile platform. But it’s the last true hardware vestige that any consumers will pay attention to.

It’s the Alcatel IDOL 4S and the Microsoft Store is still selling it. For the longest time, it’s been at its stubborn original offer price of $470. Now it’s down to $199. And yes, you’re getting a VR headset bundled in, too.

Despite the fact that Windows 10 Mobile is now basically a developmental sidecar to the rest of Windows 10 now, maybe you have your reason to get this phone. We’re just letting you know that it’s that much cheaper than it was just two weeks ago. In fact, T-Mobile wasn’t able to sell it at this price during the short time it carried the device.