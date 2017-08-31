There have been so many LG flagship phones brimming with potential that ultimately flopped where it mattered most over the past few years that we’re almost afraid to get excited about another one. What if we ruin it for the V30 just like we did with the ambitious but experimental G5 and the ergonomic G6?

After all, this bad boy will go head to head this holiday season with the buzzworthy Galaxy Note 8 and iPhone 8, not to mention a growing group of aggressive “FullVision” underdogs. But what can you possibly find lacking at the dazzling, ultra-powerful LG V30 unveiled in Berlin today?

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, of course, but whoever beholds the impressively compact 6-incher will be swept off their feet immediately. As a refined G6 inside and out, the V30 is curvier, slimmer and somehow more robust-looking as well.

The bezels are pretty much unnoticeable, and the 18:9 aspect ratio of that extra-sharp OLED display makes this a video consumption powerhouse. Premium audio is another major selling point, with a Hi-Fi Quad DAC system in tow worldwide but still no stereo speakers.

A so-called floating bar at the top, which you can use or remove to enjoy all that screen real estate, takes the secondary display’s place, while the obligatory cutting-edge Snapdragon 835 processor is bizarrely paired with just 4GB RAM. No worries, a Plus version will likely cater to multitasking maniacs, also upgrading the base 64GB internal storage to 128 gigs.

Protected against water and dust, but also capable of taking a beating once in a while, the LG V30 runs Android 7.1.2 Nougat out the box, likely looking at a swift 8.0 Oreo promotion.

Oh, and if you thought the dual cameras on the G6’s back were great, wait until you see what the enhanced 16 and 13MP sensors can do… in our upcoming real-life photography and videography review. For the time being, let’s just mention their remarkable f/1.6 and 1.9 aperture numbers, up from 1.7 and 2.4 on the Note 8, for instance. That means significantly sharper focus and higher shutter speed.