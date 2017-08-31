Curvier. Larger, yet smaller. Stronger. You might call it crazier. LG calls its the V30.

We might call them party tricks, but LG’s latest smartphone for hardcore multimedia creation definitely makes this phone the life of one: friendly ergonomics, more OLED screen than ever, IP68 resistance, another Quad DAC system, the widest mobile camera lens aperture and Log video recording.

Departures from prior V-series phones include the lack of a replaceable battery and the Second Screen, but we figure that those mourning the loss of these features will appreciate what the new ones can do to make up for them.

Jaime Rivera has our first look at the LG V30.