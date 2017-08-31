Everyone knows you need more than stellar hardware and neat software tricks these days to take on Samsung and Apple when it comes to flagship smartphone sales. LG will have to advertise the V30 better than the G6, V20 and G5, as well as actually launch it before the Galaxy Note 8 and iPhone 8 start accumulating millions and millions of shipments.

Unfortunately, Korea’s number two handset vendor only mentioned the domestic release date of its newest hero device at IFA Berlin earlier today, and even around those parts, Samsung’s latest mobile powerhouse is slated for a swifter rollout.

Stateside, three of the four largest carriers have been quick to announce they’ll support and sell the LG V30 soon, vaguely pointing to the “fall” as a local ETA. Perhaps more importantly, T-Mobile is “ready to rock new spectrum”, integrating 600 MHz LTE compatibility into its version of the FullVision 6-incher.

Remember, the Galaxy Note 8 doesn’t support this strengthened T-Mo technology, and neither does any other phone aside from the V30. AT&T officially broadens its 5G Evolution-capable product portfolio with its own upcoming and imprecise LG V30 debut, while Verizon boasts Gigabit Class LTE service that’s still in the pipeline.

Mum’s the word on US pricing, though over in Germany, we’re hearing whispers of recommended retail costs circling €900. That would be slightly less than the Note 8’s European MSRP, but keep in mind there’s a difference of 2GB RAM between the two. Oh, yeah, and don’t be surprised if the V30 doesn’t expand to the old continent until October.