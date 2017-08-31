Not one DAC, not two nor three. It takes four DACs to make an LG V phone. This V30 has a better Quad DAC system than the V20 had — and both parts were made by respected player ESS Technology.

We’ve had about a week of fun with pre-release V30 units at the Pocketnow labs, so we’ll need to get back to you on the digits and charts, but we can at least give you some sense of what kind of wave power you’ll put into your ears.

Juan Carlos Bagnell is putting some cans on you, so take a listen. Also, make sure to see the rest of this all-out multimedia device in our ongoing coverage.