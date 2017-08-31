Jabra Elite 25e boasts up to 18 hours of runtime

When it comes to Bluetooth audio, Jabra’s a pretty reliable brand when it comes to form-fitting, enduring hardware. We put our hands on the Jabra Elite Sport a year ago and liked what we didn’t see — they’re wireless earbuds, after all.

For the Elite 25e, the company has put out some of its best specs on a neck-based earbud band for $79/€79. It’s rated for IP54 for limited particulate and spray protection, 18 long hours of continuous play and connections with up to two active Bluetooth partners and up to 8 total.

Hardware-wise, 10mm drivers feed into better-fitting EarGels™ for better sound from source to destination. The buds magnetically attach to the neckband, which should also be an optimal fit for most collars. The 25e has controls for calls, voice dialing, media and volume controls and a dedicated button for Siri or Google Assistant.

The US and Canada will have first crack at the Jabra Elite 25e from October online — pre-orders are available now at the source link below this story — and in partner stores.