Android

iPhone 8 special gestures, LG V30 impressions & more – Pocketnow Daily

Contents
Advertisement

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the LG V30 and our initial impressions. Then we discuss the iPhone 8 and some leaks on iOS 11 that tell us about gestures and how to operate the phone without a home button. TCL follows as we hear that there are plans to revive the Palm brand. Andy Rubin follows as he apologizes for all the problems Essential caused with a recent email data breach. We end today’s show talking about deals that you can find for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Buckle up, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 buyers, the BOGO deals are coming
Andy Rubin deeply apologizes for embarrassing Essential customer data blunder
TCL finally to move on Palm brand next year
iOS 11 on iPhone 8 means no home button at all, just swipes
T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T confirm LG V30 availability ‘this fall’, still no word on pricing

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jaime Rivera
Jaime has been a fan of technology since he got his first computer when he was 12, and has followed the evolution of mobile technology from the PDA to everything we see today. As our Multimedia Manger, he’s been in-charge of growing our YouTube hobby into one of the biggest video channels in the industry. When he’s not building one of our videos, or filming our Pocketnow Daily, he can be found in his second biggest passion, which is running and fitness. Read more about Jaime Rivera!