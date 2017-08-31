No, you haven’t travelled back in time to February, when TCL first unveiled the BlackBerry KEYone as the latest mix between modern and old-school mobile technology. The IFA 2017-announced phone you’re looking at here isn’t entirely new, but it’s actually noticeably faster than the original model.

That’s obviously because, in addition to the easily discernible cosmetic change, the BlackBerry KEYone Black Edition brings an extra gig of RAM and twice the 32GB internal storage to the table.

The middling Snapdragon 625 processor is still under the touchscreen/QWERTY keyboard hybrid’s hood, which may fail to impress power users, but it’s likely essential to retain the epic battery life that made the world fall in love with the silver KEYone in the first place.

The slightly more fluid user experience and added touch of elegance makes us sad to hear the Black Edition isn’t coming to the US. At least not based on current official information, though AT&T customers can always go for the carrier’s exclusive Space Black flavor that unfortunately only revises the KEYone’s exterior.