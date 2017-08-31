Apple event now set for September 12 at Steve Jobs Theater
It looks like the construction crews at Apple Park have finished up the Steve Jobs Theater just in time for Apple to use the facilities for its first ever product launch event.
Press invitations have gone out for an event on September 12th at 10am Pacific. It will be the first such event on the new corporate campus in Cupertino.
Apple event September 12th, at the new Steve Jobs Theater — it’s a blue and orange apple which obviously means a self-driving car pic.twitter.com/0sL7Rnllhy
The iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus and iPhone 8 are slated for launch as well as an Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE connectivity, a new Apple TV box and there’s also room for a few surprises. Keep in mind that these running names may differ from what Apple will eventually call these products.