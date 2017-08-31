In addition to the typical slate of convertible, detachable, regular laptop, Chromebook, desktop and monitor upgrades, Acer also brought a pair of all-new LTE-connected 360-degree cameras to Berlin yesterday for relatively discreet IFA 2017 announcements.

Blame that on the novelty and experimental nature of the technology, because otherwise, the Holo360 and Vision360 come with fairly remarkable lists of specs and features. The Acer Holo360 in particular is quite special compared to, say, Samsung’s Gear 360, the Essential 360 or even that revolutionary new Insta360 One.

Its number one selling point is standalone functionality, meaning the “all-in-one” 360-degree solution is capable of doing everything without ever syncing to a smartphone or any other device.

It can capture content all around you, stitch videos in real-time, play them back on a small 3-inch touchscreen and livestream to your favorite online social services with integrated LTE support and a Snapdragon 625 processor for smooth operation. Running Android 7.1 Nougat on the software side, the Holo360 takes photos in 6.9K resolution while shooting video at 4K quality.

As for the Acer Vision360, that’s a very different product with a distinct use case. Its goal is to record every angle around the user’s car, sitting on your windshield at the same level as the driver’s eyes and also displaying your vehicle’s speed.

Collisions with the car, either in motion or while parked, will automatically trigger the recording function, as well as cloud uploading for safe evidence preservation. The Vision360 also supports “on-demand” remote viewing and location-tracking, but unfortunately, there’s no release date or price tag attached to this particular product. The Acer Holo360 is going to cost its North American adopters $429 starting November, bundled with a handy water-resistant case.