HTC USA has opened up a Smart Home Bundle Sweepstakes and will draw one winner for the next three weeks. And the best part is there’s no purchase necessary.

You can mail a 3×5 postcard with your name, address, daytime ten-digit phone number and email address to:

HTC U11 Smart Home Bundle Sweepstakes

308 Occidental Ave. South

Seattle, WA 98104

Or, if you’d rather not take the effort, just buy an HTC U11 from the company direct or on Amazon.

So, what do you get for your trouble? A free HTC U11 (it wouldn’t be called the “HTC U11 Smart Home Bundle Sweepstakes” otherwise!), an Under Armour HealthBox, a Wink Home Hub, a Schlage Connect Smart Lock, an Ecobee 4 Smart Thermostat, two TP Link Smartplugs, two TP Link Lightswitches, and complimentary three-month subscriptions to Amazon Music and Audible audiobooks. That’s a package worth about $1,500.

Drawings will take place on the 6th, 13th and 19th of September, with last entries in by 11:59pm Eastern on each day. Winners have three days to claim their prizes. One entry per person per household.