TCL finally to move on Palm brand next year

After acquiring the Palm brand from Hewlett-Packard in 2015, manufacturer TCL hasn’t done anything other than a tepid crowdfunding push for a device that never went anywhere. We didn’t necessarily want another PDA, but we’d hope that the name wouldn’t go abandoned, especially as focus turned to another delicious licensing opportunity from BlackBerry.

Well, earlier this year, the Hong Kong-based company hinted at a possible Palm revival of its own motivation and it seems that Android Planet has been able to confirm that new Palm products will be announced early next year. It’s not clear what will be announced, but TCL global marketing manager Stefan Streit said that the company tends to match each brand it owns to the right audiences.

Beyond PalmPilot and its smartest software, webOS, we aren’t sure where TCL Palm will go. It might join its three sibling brands — BlackBerry, Alcatel and TCL — and go Android.