T-Mobile’s early Galaxy Note 8 buyers could be in for a surprise, with shipments starting ‘soon’
Now that the Galaxy Note 8 is official and globally up for pre-order, major carriers and retailers will pull out all the stops to win the early shipment race. Stateside, T-Mobile has already started to notify buyers of Samsung’s latest and greatest flagship phone that their orders are “being packed” and prepped for delivery “soon.”
Technically, that doesn’t mean anything, and you might still be kept waiting a while longer. But if you were among the very first to secure a Note 8 copy from America’s “Un-carrier” last week, it sounds like you’ll definitely get your hands on the “Infinity Display” 6.3-incher before the official September 15 release date.
Even today, those who pre-order the dual camera powerhouse on T-Mo’s website are promised September 13 shipping, so super-early adopters shouldn’t be shocked if they begin receiving hot new packages as soon as next week.
Like every other authorized US seller, T-Mobile has a Gear 360 Camera or 128GB EVO+ microSD card and fast wireless charging convertible to offer at no additional cost until September 24. The 64GB digital-hoarding, 6GB RAM-packing phone itself will set you back $930 outright, or $210 upfront and $30 a month for two years. That’s not affordable by any means, but at least it looks like you’re in for a short wait