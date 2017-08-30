In case you were still wondering why Samsung didn’t unveil its “new and enhanced” wearable devices alongside the Galaxy Note 8 in New York last week, it’s mainly because the Gear Sport, Gear Fit2 Pro and Gear IconX 2018 would have been massively upstaged.

The most interesting product of the three introduced ahead of the IFA 2017 start today is the higher-end Gear Sport, which looks nothing like last year’s style-focused Gear S3. The “versatile new smartwatch” is closer in appearance to 2015’s sporty Gear S2 while pulling out all the stops to help get or keep you in good shape.

You can accurately track your swims in addition to runs and various other types of workouts, with everything from top-shelf 5 ATM water resistance to heart rate monitoring, automatic activity detection and in-depth sleep supervising in tow here.

“Designed with military-level durability in mind”, the Samsung Gear Sport is also impressively thin (11.6 mm) and lightweight (50 grams without interchangeable 20mm bands taken into account). Unfortunately, there’s no word on the “minimalistic, circular bezel” actually doing anything if you rotate it, so you may need to rely entirely on the super-sharp 1.2-inch 360 x 360 Super AMOLED touchscreen for your various Tizen-powered smart features, apps and functions.

Unlike the Gear Sport, which has no official pricing and availability details attached to its name, the Gear Fit2 Pro that Samsung inadvertently revealed in full last week is now slated for a September 15 US commercial debut at $199.99. Pre-orders kick off tomorrow, August 31, including complimentary U Flex wireless headphones.

Far from a radical upgrade over the Gear Fit 2, the Pro ups the water protection ante to the same 5 ATM as the Gear Sport, offering a “versatile design” with an all-new “secure and ergonomic band” on deck.

Finally, the 2018 version of the Gear IconX is without a price or release date, taking Bixby voice commands for music or connected phone controls. The second-gen wireless earbuds are somehow tinier and lighter than the original model, as well as longer-lasting between charges.

You’re looking at up to five hours of streaming or six of standalone music playing, not to mention similar activity tracking capabilities to what the first-gen IconX provided.