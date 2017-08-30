Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro and Icon X (2018) Hands On!

On the ground in Berlin, and Samsung already has some fun new fitness gear to show off!

The Gear Fit 2 Pro improves on the battery life and durability of the Fit. Now salt water resistant, and able to survive a depth of 50 meters. The band has been refined, with a better buckle, and new apps from Speedo, Under Armour, and Spotify should help improve your workouts.

For many people, audio is crucial for a workout. The new Icon X wireless earbuds feature significantly improved battery life, and new capacitive gestures can launch services like Bixby or Google Assistant.

Here’s our hands on for the Fit 2 Pro and Icon X!