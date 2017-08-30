Following the natural course of things, Samsung is expected to launch a Galaxy S9 currently known by the internal “Star” codename roughly six months after the hot new Note 8, which in turn came out about half a year behind the Galaxy S8 and S8+.

It also doesn’t take a rocket scientist or a well-connected inside source to predict the “next big thing” from the world’s number one smartphone vendor will pack Qualcomm’s TSMC-made Snapdragon 835 sequel and run the latest version of Google’s Android software platform.

But in addition to these very safe Snapdragon 845 SoC and Android 8.0 Oreo OS bets, the newest insider-based Galaxy S9 speculative report calls for a more convenient placement of the upcoming phone’s physical fingerprint reader for a change.

The biometric sensor is purportedly mounted in a “centered rectangular cutout” on a prototype’s back, which means under-glass fingerprint technology integration is likely to be delayed yet again. Still, at least you’ll be able to reach the scanner with ease and not mistake it for the camera… presumably and allegedly.

Weirdly enough, the next-gen flagship, which should obviously carry the SM-G960 model number following in the footsteps of the SM-G950 (Galaxy S8) and SM-G955 (S8 Plus), is today tipped to downgrade the 6GB RAM count of the Note 8 and go back to the 4 gigs under the S8’s hood.

Hopefully, even if that proves correct, there’s also going to be a (global) 6GB RAM variant with more than the rumored base internal storage of 64 gigs. Otherwise, don’t be surprised if the S9 ends up looking pretty much the same as the S8 and Note 8 on the outside.