Samsung Galaxy S9 changes, BlackBerry mystery phone & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the rumors of the Samsung Galaxy S9 that have just begun, and what changes. Then we also talk about the possible new all-screen BlackBerry that already reached rumors. Microsoft Cortana and Amazon Alexa follow as we hear that both services will work together. A possible new Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is next and when we can expect it. We end today’s show with our early batch of announcements from the Samsung Gear Sport and Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro at IFA 2017.

Stories:
Meet Samsung’s next-gen wearables: the Gear Sport, Gear Fit2 Pro and IconX 2018
Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is courageously slated for September 11 announcement, one day ahead of the iPhone 8
Microsoft and Amazon forge unlikely alliance to bring Cortana and Alexa skills together
A new BlackBerry smartphone is coming in October with no physical keyboard, just a touchscreen
Could BBD100-1 at Bluetooth SIG be BlackBerry’s all-screen phone?
Samsung Galaxy S9 rumored with a few predictable upgrades, better fingerprint sensor placement

