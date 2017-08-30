Android

Moto X4 being prepped for Lenovo’s IFA show

Contents
Advertisement

For some, it will be Motorola’s next natural step in smartphones. For others, it will mean a more affordable entryway into Google’s Project Fi. For us, it’s just another thing to cover tomorrow while we’re at IFA 2017.

Roland Quandt of WinFuture has spotted (by one way or another) insignia for the Moto X4 on what looks to be showcase furniture for the phone in Berlin. TechDroider founder and chief editor Vaibhav Jain believes that the phone will retail for less than Rs. 20,000 in India ($313). He also snapped a picture of the phone’s dual-camera system, too.

Sleepless aus Berlin.

The mid-ranger is expected to go to market in the fourth quarter and be added onto Project Fi’s device roster alongside this year’s Pixel devices and, perhaps, last year’s Pixel devices.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
50%
Want It
50%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
PhoneArena
Source
TechDroider
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
dual camera, IFA 2017, Leaks, Lenovo, Moto X4, Motorola, News, photos
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.