Moto X4 being prepped for Lenovo’s IFA show

For some, it will be Motorola’s next natural step in smartphones. For others, it will mean a more affordable entryway into Google’s Project Fi. For us, it’s just another thing to cover tomorrow while we’re at IFA 2017.

Roland Quandt of WinFuture has spotted (by one way or another) insignia for the Moto X4 on what looks to be showcase furniture for the phone in Berlin. TechDroider founder and chief editor Vaibhav Jain believes that the phone will retail for less than Rs. 20,000 in India ($313). He also snapped a picture of the phone’s dual-camera system, too.

Sleepless aus Berlin.

The mid-ranger is expected to go to market in the fourth quarter and be added onto Project Fi’s device roster alongside this year’s Pixel devices and, perhaps, last year’s Pixel devices.