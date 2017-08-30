Meet the Samsung Gear Sport!

Watch our hands-on video of the brand new Samsung Gear Sport. If you’re wondering why the company is making a stronger push toward fitness, well, according to Samsung, smartwatch usage has nearly quadrupled since the company pretty-much pioneered the market in 2013. The most significant use? Fitness at a staggering 92% and growing. Last year’s Geat S3 and Gear Fit2 tried to address that to a certain degree, but it was clear that the market is in need of more. The Samsung Gear Sport is tries to complete the circle into providing more dedicated hardware for fitness.