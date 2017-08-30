Honor V9 Play set to freshen up China September 6

Guangdong will be the spot where Huawei sub-brand Honor will launch its new V9 Play smartphone, the company teased in a post on Chinese social media site Weibo.

Meanwhile, photos have been put onto a relay site of telecom device regulator TENAA — the generic look of this certainly doesn’t match the minimalist-done-right design of the Honor V9.

The specs are lightened up on this more “playful” phone with a Kirin 659, 4GB of RAM and a single 12-megapixel camera. Anzhuo.cn reports the device is said to price at around ¥1,500 ($228).