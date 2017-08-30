Remember the over 300 “connected watch styles” the US-based Fossil Group vaguely announced in March as coming by the end of the year from 14 different brands? A few of them have gone up for pre-order stateside not long ago, another one received a precise release date but no price point a couple of months back, and the first “full touchscreen” Diesel-branded smartwatch is today officially slated for global September 25 availability.

On the not so bright side, Fossil’s ultra-low-cost Misfit Vapor has been pushed back from an initial “late summer” timeline to October. Meanwhile, Macy’s customers can register for early delivery of one of several Diesel On “styles.”

Namely, a “Full Guard” model with a 48mm black case and brown leather strap setting you back $325. The Diesel On “collection” will also include various combinations of gray, gold or black cases and black leather, black metal and gold metal bands, all of which are less than a month away from their commercial debut.

The $325 version is by no means unattractive, putting fashion first, just like all the others, with exposed hardware anchors, a premium stainless steel build and, of course, Android Wear 2.0 running the software show.

The specifications are nothing to write home about, including a large and decently sharp 1.4-inch 454 x 454 pix res circular display, Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, 512MB RAM, 4GB internal storage, IP67 water and dust resistance, as well as 370mAh battery capacity. Without built-in GPS, NFC or heart rate monitoring technology though, that list of features feels disappointing, not just humdrum.