Constantly embroiled in controversy but seemingly cleared of security concerns once again, at least for the time being, Miami-based smartphone manufacturer BLU continues to focus primarily on the US market, where its unlocked products remain perennial Amazon bestsellers.

While the mobile world’s attention is largely directed at the ongoing IFA 2017 festivities in Berlin, the newest ultra-affordable yet respectably powerful BLU handset has earlier today started selling stateside on Amazon.com.

You may not want to hurry and order the $299.99 BLU Vivo 8 right away though, as a 48-hour promotion will run between tomorrow, August 31 and 11:59 EST on Friday, September 1, bringing the recommended retail price down to $199.99.

At two Benjamins, this 5.5-incher feels like an absolute steal, packing among others a decently fast and very power-efficient octa-core Helio P10 processor and multitasking-friendly 4GB RAM.

The sleek chassis isn’t entirely made of “polished aluminum”, sporting “minimal plastic” for a more than tolerable 87.5 percent metal to body ratio, with curved Gorilla Glass 3 protecting a large and adequately sharp Full HD display.

Targeting the young and hip crowd, the BLU Vivo 8 also features a 16MP “Super Selfie” front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, Panorama Selfie, Group Selfie Mode, flash and enhanced face beautification functionality.

The rear shooter is slightly more modest, at 13 megapixels and the same f/2.0 aperture, while “specialized dual charging chip” technology impressively gets a massive 4,010mAh battery from 0 to 100 percent capacity in under 90 minutes.

Quite a remarkable spec sheet for $300, let alone the discounted $200 launch price, especially when you add Android 7.0 Nougat software, 64GB internal storage, microSD support and fingerprint recognition into the equation. Needless to highlight the Vivo 8, like the vast majority of BLU’s low-cost devices, can achieve 4G LTE connectivity speeds on GSM networks nationwide free of contractual obligations.