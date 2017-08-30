After emptying the 2017 smartphone tank all at once a couple of weeks ago, Asus unsurprisingly brought just a large collection of Windows 10 laptops and the company’s own long overdue Microsoft-powered mixed reality headset to IFA Berlin today.

No big surprises, very little innovation, and not even a detachable laptop/tablet hybrid among the several new ZenBooks and VivoBooks on display at the European trade fair. Unlike the Dell Visor, the Taiwanese OEM’s “immersive real-world and virtual experiences” product still doesn’t have an actual name.

The “beautifully unique” headset is also slated for an annoyingly vague commercial launch by the end of the year, priced at €449 on the old continent with six-degrees-of-freedom position tracking offered by two built-in front-facing cameras. There’s no need for additional sensors or software to get the most out of this wearable bad boy, though the usual pair of motion controllers is likely to cost you extra.

Moving on to the convertible ZenBook Flip 14, Flip 15, Flip S and VivoBook Flip 14, it’s a bit irritating to know nothing of their price points and release timeline. Clearly, the former two models won’t come cheap, featuring high-performance graphics, top-notch audio systems, super-sharp touchscreens and up to 16GB RAM each.

The ZenBook Flip 15 is billed as the most powerful of its kind, with a gaming-grade NVIDIA GTX 1050 graphics card in tow and both a 2TB HDD and 512GB SSD in its top-of-the-line configuration. The Flip 14’s main claim to fame is an impressively thin 13.9mm profile for a portable computer with discrete graphics, while the ZenBook Flip S shaves off an extra 3 millimeters, weighing 1.1 kg and packing, just like the other two, 8th generation Intel Core processors.

Finally, the VivoBook Flip 14 will no doubt be the most affordable of the bunch, 7th gen Intel Core inside, 14-inch Full HD display, “flippable” convertibility and all.