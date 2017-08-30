Android Oreo images finally out for Nexus and Pixel devices

OTA and factory images of Android 8.0 Oreo are now available for Google’s 2015 Nexus phones and last year’s Pixel devices. With the new software jump comes the latest security patches for the month of August and, surprisingly, new build names.

As always, there are two builds for both the Pixel and Pixel XL:

OPR6.170623.01 1 is for Sprint, T-Mobile and US Cellular in the US; Bell, Rogers/Fido and Telus in Canada; and Telstra in Australia.

is for Sprint, T-Mobile and US Cellular in the US; Bell, Rogers/Fido and Telus in Canada; and Telstra in Australia. OPR6.170623.012 is for unlocked units.

The Pixel C gets the .010 build while the Nexus 5X gets .013. The Nexus 6P also has the .013 build, but it is not applicable to units on the T-Mobile, US Cellular nor Project Fi networks — you’ll have to rely strictly on what Google sends out over the air. As for the Nexus Player, well… owners, you’ve had your almost three-year run.

Per the other devices, click here to get at the factory files and here for the OTA files. Flash as necessary. You can also sign up for the Android Beta Program as we expect that maintenance updates will come up on that end pretty soon.