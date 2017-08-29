Students can get 10 percent off a OnePlus 5

OnePlus seems to know its audience in part because it’s a young company that had earth-shattering ideas of what a smartphone should be. As the younger portion of that demography starts heading toward college after nearly 5 years of tracking the ups and downs of this little experiment, the company has decided to throw them a bean or two.

Namely, a 10 percent discount on a OnePlus 5 for college and university students — that means a 64GB variant would cost about $431 in the US while the 128GB version (with 8GB of RAM, we remind you) would go down to $485.

All customers would have to do is to sign up with student perks site StudentBeans (available in 19 countries across North America and Europe), submit proper identification and then place an order. Limit one discounted OnePlus device per person per year — you’ll have to re-verify your student status annually.

If you’re rocking in the dorms or off-site housing this year, it’s also just a good idea to join up on student discount sites and have them bookmarked — you never know just how much you could be saving beyond the boxes of ramen you’ve stashed for a cold day. We have the go-to link below the article.