As the global virtual reality industry slowly takes off, headset manufacturers are probably gearing up for various sequels and spin-offs of their original high-end gear. But before seeing second-gen Oculus Rift, HTC Vive or Sony PlayStation VR versions presumably released next year, ‘tis the season for deals and permanent discounts on first-generation hardware.

The Facebook-owned makers of the Rift blinked first with a hefty temporary price cut followed by a less substantial but enduring reduction, HTC was unsurprisingly next in line just last week, and now Sony is looking to complete the trifecta of (more) affordable VR products.

Compatible with $300 and up PlayStation 4 consoles instead of Windows PCs, the PlayStation VR includes the previously optional PlayStation Camera in its “core bundle” now for a more complex and immersive experience.

The PS Camera basically comes free of charge, as this “core PS VR bundle” costs $399 stateside and $499 CAD up north, though if you really want a state-of-the-art, “all-in PS VR” package and experience, you’ll also need a pair of PlayStation Move motion controllers.

The two additional accessories will set you back a measly $50 USD or $80 CAD extra, as long as you’ll buy them all together, alongside a copy of PlayStation VR Worlds.

The new prices come into play on Friday, September 1, at authorized North American retailers, and after crossing a million unit sales just this past June, something tells us Sony is eyeing its second mil during the upcoming holiday season. Can it be done so soon? Probably not, but it doesn’t hurt to dream big.