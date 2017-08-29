Just because Samsung gave Berlin the cold shoulder, choosing to unveil the sizzling hot Galaxy Note 8 in New York instead the week before IFA 2017 kicks off, that doesn’t mean the company will entirely sit out this year’s consumer electronics-focused trade show.

Mobile division chief Koh Dong-Jin confirmed on the heels of the Note 8’s announcement that a new Gear family member was headed for a premiere in the capital of Germany sometime this week, and now we have an exact date.

It’s August 30, i.e. Wednesday, i.e. tomorrow, and if you’re not among the select few journalists and bloggers on the official guest list, you’ll still be able to watch the press conference online as it happens.

The livestream will start at 6 p.m. CET on Samsung Newsroom (news.samsung.com/global), though the chaebol’s mobile-dedicated YouTube channel is likely to be a similarly efficient viewing method.

What's new in wearables? You're about to find out. Watch live on 08.30.2017 at https://t.co/D1o7wTsE5H pic.twitter.com/7z0qMrkIQK — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) August 28, 2017

In addition to “what’s new in wearables”, which is the event’s tagline on social media, Samsung uses its newsroom to vaguely hint at upcoming “products designed to seamlessly integrate into everyday life and streamline more facets of our evolving, increasingly connected lifestyles.”

That sounds like we may see a wider array of devices presented at the fair than just a Gear Sport smartwatch and Gear Fit 2 Pro activity tracker, but something tells us the others won’t be particularly exciting anyway. We’re probably talking a bunch of TVs, soundbars, Blu-ray players and stuff like that, as well as various home appliances.