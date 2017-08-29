Android

Quick handiwork brings open sourced Android Oreo for Xiaomi Mi 3, Mi 4

If you know your way around Xiaomi phones, you know that the company lays it thick with MIUI. Fortunately, you can get into the recovery pretty easy and put in whatever you’d like.

And with plain ‘ol Android Open Source Project code, now updated with version 8.0 Oreo, you, too, can get a clean Xiaomi Android device up and running, too.

A team of XDA forum members brought this ROM together for select Xiaomi devices from the Mi 3 and Mi 4 generation currently on Android Nougat. Even in its beta state, proper patches have been made to the camera, major radios and sensors. The Google apps package as well as a browser, the Gboard keyboard and a music player are also in the pre-load bin.

The above video, from XDA-Developers member serhangelgor, shows the fruits of your labor if you do decide to take on the challenge. If you think it’s worth your while, the link to instructions and source files is down below.

