Android

iPhone 7s Plus design changes, more Galaxy Note 8 colors & more – Pocketnow Daily

Contents
Advertisement

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus design changes. We also cover Samsung’s event at IFA and what we do expect. Sonos follows as we hear that the company is hard at work to compete against Apple’s HomePod. We also cover the news of more color options for the Samsung Galaxy S8. We also focus on deals, this time for those interested in a Google Chromecast Ultra.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Google Chromecast Ultra is $10 off wherever available
Pink Galaxy Note 8 outed in Taiwan prior to September 1 pre-orders
Samsung makes August 30 IFA event officially official, will show ‘what’s new in wearables’
Voice-controlled Sonos smart speaker confirmed at FCC, likely breaking cover in early October 

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jaime Rivera
Jaime has been a fan of technology since he got his first computer when he was 12, and has followed the evolution of mobile technology from the PDA to everything we see today. As our Multimedia Manger, he’s been in-charge of growing our YouTube hobby into one of the biggest video channels in the industry. When he’s not building one of our videos, or filming our Pocketnow Daily, he can be found in his second biggest passion, which is running and fitness. Read more about Jaime Rivera!