HTC U11 with 6GB of RAM comes to the UK

Everyone should have the chance at a new look or better smartphone specs if they wanted them and Taiwanese manufacturer HTC is giving us just that.

Its latest flagship, the U11, comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage standard. But a new version with 50 percent more RAM and double the storage began making waves as it spread throughout the summer — from its homebase to greater Asia through to the United States and now back to the United Kingdom.

If you don’t mind sporting the flashy Solar Red color and having two SIM slots instead of one, you can get a U11 with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for just £50 more than the standard version at £699.

Consider that the United States can get this beast at just $729 — about £136 less than in the UK — while Europeans have to pay €799 — £43 more.