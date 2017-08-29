Instead of a single company stealing the spotlight in Berlin during this year’s IFA trade fair, like it used to be back when Samsung unveiled Galaxy Note-series phones at these shindigs, everyone and their mother in several divisions of the tech industry will try their utmost to stand out over the next few days.

Jumping the gun is generally a good idea to score some ephemeral fame and media attention, with the official IFA 2017 start scheduled for Friday, September 1, and Dell already in the public eye to announce a name for its Windows Mixed Reality headset.

The “sleek and comfortable” Dell Visor has been showcased a couple of times before, alongside similar devices manufactured by Acer, HP and Lenovo in collaboration with Microsoft.

Beginning “this holiday” in the US, you’ll be able to purchase the Visor from Dell.com, the official Microsoft Store and “select” Best Buy locations for $359.99 by itself, or $459.99, with Controllers offering “complete flexibility with six degrees of freedom of movement in a three-dimensional space” included.

That’s more or less in the Oculus Rift’s ballpark, though the two immersive products hardly look the same, also touting different capabilities and software support. Compatible with existing and new PCs priced as low as $499, the Dell Visor features inside-out tracking cameras, a “well-cushioned” head and face padding, thumbwheel band adjustment and smart weight balancing.

But wait, there’s more. Dell wants to make headlines with a couple of upgraded 2-in-1 Inspiron 7000 notebooks as well. Their 13 and 15-inch screens don’t come off, so you’ll need to flip them over to switch to a tablet mode of sorts.

With 8th generation Intel processors inside and various RAM options, as well as up to 4K display resolution, the new convertible Inspirons will start at $850 in early October… with more mediocre specifications.