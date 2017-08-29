TCL confirmed at a press briefing in Berlin that it will have an all-screen smartphone out during the month of October. That’s left us with the question of what it will actually be.

We’ve long suspected that a device, codenamed BBD100-1, could be the number we’re looking for. Well, that device has just been recorded down at the Bluetooth SIG. It should feature Bluetooth 4.2 and 19 bands of LTE support — at least, this version will. Otherwise, we’re left with specs to carry from the old rumor post linked above: a Snapdragon 620-series processor, 4GB of RAM and a full HD display.

BlackBerry has had slow progress convincing people that its recent TCL-made all-screen devices, DTEK50 and DTEK60, were worthy of buying. With TCL completely taking the helm of things with its BlackBerry Mobile operation, can that progress speed up? We shall have to see.