Spreading augmented reality to the Android masses will be harder than on iOS — the amount of fragmentation between manufacturers, software versions and even specialized programs for AR like Tango will make any effort a messy one.

But Google has figured to start trying anyways with an SDK called ARCore. From today, developers have a chance to play around with constant objects in variable conditions and perspectives without the need for extra sensors as with Tango. Unlike Apple’s ARKit, however, it won’t be available for every device — 100 million devices are targeted for support by the end of the preview period with the Galaxy S8 and Google Pixel models being among the first. More Android Nougat (or later) phones from Samsung, LG, ASUS and other manufacturers should hop on the bandwagon.

There’s typical compatibility with Java, OpenGL, Unity and Unreal engines. As Google also serves websites, it is determined to facilitate a Visual Positioning Service so that webpages with AR elements can be made to run with both ARCore and ARKit.

For more details and to get at the repository yourself, hit the source link below the story.