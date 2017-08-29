Once again, we are being warned that the cases that fit our iPhone 6s and iPhone 7 as well their Plus sizes today won’t fit the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus tomorrow.

Following the leak of dimensions for the iPhone 7s from a Chinese source, TechnoBuffalo has revealed from its own source the differences in how the iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 7s Plus measure up.

Comparing iPhones with the 4.7-inch display once again, the specs for the iPhone 7s are very similar to the ones from the Chinese source: 138.44 x 67.26 x 7.21mm. The width measurement is off by 0.01mm, but that could be attributed to a rounding error. All vectors are larger, if only by about 0.1mm. You might be able to get away with it with looser, more plastic cases, but keep this change in mind for your brittle varieties.

As for the iPhone 7s Plus, it’s about the same story — changes better than 0.11mm — with the (un)official ticks at 158.37 x 78.1 x 7.41mm.

Speculators are pointing at a thicker display unit and wireless charging components as the culprits of this fattening, but the fact of this yet-to-be-decided matter is that you’ll have further purchasing decisions to make if you decide to opt for an iPhone 7s or iPhone 7s Plus.