If you like streaming the greatest hits of today, yesteryear or whenever on your mobile device, with no ads, unlimited skips and offline listening support, it’s becoming increasingly difficult by the day to choose just one of many “premium” online music-playing services.

But choosing from a stellar roster of such apps including Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, Google Play Music, Groove, Deezer, Pandora and Amazon Music Unlimited is the good kind of hard, as this intense competition leads to frequent discounts and promotions.

For the ongoing back to school season, for instance, students can get hefty savings just for them by signing up to one of three top music streaming platforms around. Following Spotify and Apple’s suit, Amazon is slashing a cool 50 percent off monthly Music Unlimited subscriptions for “eligible students” enrolled in a “degree-granting college or university.”

Qualifying first-time users will gain an initial 30-day all-access pass free of charge, having to cough up $4.99 instead of $9.99 a month afterwards.

Even better, Amazon Prime Student members can listen to “tens of millions of songs from today’s most popular artists” for a grand total of $6 for six months, no catches and no strings attached. Simply join the already marked-down membership program granting you six complimentary months of the typical Prime perks, then requiring only half of the standard subscription payment. It’s starting to sound like a no-brainer for eligible students who want both traditional Prime service and unlimited music streaming at minimal costs.