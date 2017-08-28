Android

Xiaomi Mi 5X may get global launch on September 5

Xiaomi may finally be ready to launch a smartphone into the world, though if your market has yet to be served by the Chinese manufacturer, we bet you’ll miss out on the Mi 5X.

Xiaomi has announced an New Delhi event scheduled for September 5 at 12pm IST (11:30pm Pacific / 2:30am Eastern), noting a global launch for a product with a #FlagshipDualCamera. Indian Mi Fans can register to attend the event while the rest of us will have to settle for a livestream.

It’s strongly believed that the Xiaomi Mi 5X will be the export here as rumors have circulated around the phone launching in India as an Android One device. That said, the true flagship we’d be more inclined to cover is the Mi 6. Both phones feature dual-camera systems and are being framed as “flagships” in certain ways.

Of course, that tweet above was sent from New Jersey in the United States, so the limb of faith is there.

